Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, CEO David T. Turner acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $56,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,516 shares of company stock worth $105,507. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

