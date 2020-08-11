State Street Corp Trims Position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.42% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $48,760. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.