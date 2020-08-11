State Street Corp Trims Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.66% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NYSE:GNK opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

