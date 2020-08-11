State Street Corp Increases Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.33% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $115,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.57.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCCY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

