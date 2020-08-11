Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 27.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,651 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 36.7% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 766,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,645 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 48.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 41.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 352,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

