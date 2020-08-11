Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $97,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

