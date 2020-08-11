Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Provident Bancorp worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 46,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

