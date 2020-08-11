Morgan Stanley Sells 425,572 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 425,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ardmore Shipping worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

