Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

