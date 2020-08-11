Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Maky Zanganeh purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $55,729.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.