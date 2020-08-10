GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 903,800 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $9.61 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 30,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

