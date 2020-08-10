United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 206,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About United States Antimony
