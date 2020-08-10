United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 206,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

