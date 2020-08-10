ValuEngine Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.85. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

