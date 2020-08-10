Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.89 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 168,824 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,510,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

