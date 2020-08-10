ValuEngine Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Strong Sell

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CARS has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

