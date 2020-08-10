Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $17.10 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at about $191,000.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

