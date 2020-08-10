Financial Contrast: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) versus Apache (OTCMKTS:APA)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Trans-Pacific Aerospace alerts:

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -2.11, indicating that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Apache’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 0.91 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 1 11 7 0 2.32

Apache has a consensus price target of $16.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%.

Summary

Apache beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.