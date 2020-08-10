Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Financial Comparison

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atrion and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 5 16 0 2.76

DexCom has a consensus price target of $393.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 23.06% 15.57% 14.09% DexCom 11.93% 29.01% 10.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atrion and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.66 $36.76 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.48 billion 28.59 $101.10 million $1.84 239.51

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Atrion.

Summary

DexCom beats Atrion on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

