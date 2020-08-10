PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Inspro Technologies (NASDAQ:ITCC) Head-To-Head Analysis

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PTC and Inspro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 9 0 2.75 Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $99.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Inspro Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 96.5% of Inspro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Inspro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 6.21% 16.99% 6.51% Inspro Technologies -8.02% -73.97% -12.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC and Inspro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.26 billion 8.04 -$27.46 million $0.91 95.54 Inspro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Inspro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC.

Risk and Volatility

PTC has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspro Technologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Inspro Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Inspro Technologies

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

