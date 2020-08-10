Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Lowered by Analyst

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -235.96 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $1,802,690.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,219,461.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

