Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -235.96 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $1,802,690.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,219,461.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Earnings History and Estimates for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

United States Antimony Co. Short Interest Down 9.4% in July
United States Antimony Co. Short Interest Down 9.4% in July
ValuEngine Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR to Hold
Enable Midstream Partners Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Enable Midstream Partners Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers Cars.com to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Cars.com to Strong Sell
Issuer Direct Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Issuer Direct Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Financial Contrast: Trans-Pacific Aerospace versus Apache
Financial Contrast: Trans-Pacific Aerospace versus Apache


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report