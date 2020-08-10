RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $269.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -235.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

