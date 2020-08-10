Comparing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maiden and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.23 -$131.90 million N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.35 $99.60 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.29% 27.18% 0.46% Safety Insurance Group 10.17% 11.49% 4.57%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Maiden on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.