Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 16.4% After Insider Selling

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price fell 16.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $75.28, 18,873,516 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 4,170,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $838,073.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,998,798 shares of company stock worth $242,067,077 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion and a PE ratio of -501.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

