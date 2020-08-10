Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 13.8% After Earnings Miss

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was down 13.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.96, approximately 744,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 433,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05).

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.