TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

