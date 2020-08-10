ValuEngine Downgrades Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) to Hold

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS WEYL opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22. Weyland Tech has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.96%.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

