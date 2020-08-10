Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of SERV stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.