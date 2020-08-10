ValuEngine Downgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Sell

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,387,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 707,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

