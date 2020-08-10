Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

