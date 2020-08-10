Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

ETON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

