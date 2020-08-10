Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETON)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

ETON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TTM Technologies Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
TTM Technologies Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
ValuEngine Downgrades Weyland Tech to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Weyland Tech to Hold
Servicemaster Global Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
Servicemaster Global Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Parsley Energy to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Parsley Energy to Sell
Eastman Chemical to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Eastman Chemical to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report