Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

