Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,847.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

