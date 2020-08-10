FMC Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $111.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.