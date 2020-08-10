SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.91 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Globus Medical by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

