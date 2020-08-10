Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

