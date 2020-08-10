Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 89,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

