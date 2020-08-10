Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

