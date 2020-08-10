Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,110,223. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

