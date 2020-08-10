IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPGP stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,220 shares of company stock worth $9,869,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 118.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

