Short Interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Drops By 9.6%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 177.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 495,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

