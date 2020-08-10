Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

ICE opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

