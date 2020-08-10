ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZI opened at $46.10 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

