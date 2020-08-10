Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

APTX has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

