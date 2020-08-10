Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

