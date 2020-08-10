Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

HSIC stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.