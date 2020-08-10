Exterran (EXTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXTN opened at $5.65 on Friday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

