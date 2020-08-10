Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.18, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

