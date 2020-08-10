BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Update

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 347.08% and a negative net margin of 170.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.