Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,677,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,514,000 after acquiring an additional 174,467 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $151,675,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,319,000 after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

