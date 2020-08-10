Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CSTR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

